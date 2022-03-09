Left Menu

Vidya Balan reunites with director, producer on 10 years of 'Kahaani'

As Vidya Balan's much-acclaimed film 'Kahaani' completed 10 years of its release on Wednesday, the lead actor reunited with the film's director and producer.

Poster of 'Kahaani' (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
As Vidya Balan's much-acclaimed film 'Kahaani' completed 10 years of its release on Wednesday, the lead actor reunited with the film's director and producer. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor shared a picture, posing with director Sujoy Ghosh and producer Vikram Malhotra.

Further, she wrote, "Was lovely meeting you guys today! What great serendipity @ghosh_sujoy and @ivikramix #10yearsofkahaani" In the film, Vidya played the role of Vidya Bagchi, a pregnant woman searching for her missing husband in Kolkata. Actors Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Nawazuddin Siddiqui also played pivotal roles.

The film also stars Saswata Chatterjee in the role of contract killer Bob Biswas, based on whom Abhishek Bachchan's 'Bob Biswas' was released in 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

