Entertainment News Roundup: Disney CEO, responding to LGBTQ employees, says company's stories promote inclusion; Ed Sheeran denies borrowing ideas in 'Shape of You' copyright trial and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Disney CEO, responding to LGBTQ employees, says company's stories promote inclusion

Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Bob Chapek said on Monday in response to calls that the company take a public stand against a Florida bill that would prohibit classroom discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity that Disney's stories "are our corporate statements" in support of a diverse, inclusive world. In a memo to Disney staff, Chapek wrote that he met Friday with a group of Disney's LGBTQ+ leaders to discuss the legislation and its potential impact on their communities. He expressed the leadership team's support for Disney's employees and their families and the company's commitment to inclusion -- though Disney would not issue a statement.

Ed Sheeran denies borrowing ideas in 'Shape of You' copyright trial

British singer Ed Sheeran denied that he simply altered other artists' music and words to pass their work off as his own as he gave evidence on Monday in a copyright trial over his 2017 chart-topping hit "Shape Of You". The award-winning singer is in a legal battle with grime artist Sami Chokri, who performs as Sami Switch, and music producer Ross O'Donoghue, who argue "Shape of You" infringes "particular lines and phrases" from their 2015 song "Oh Why".

Discovery to suspend broadcasts in Russia

Discovery Inc on Wednesday said it will suspend the broadcast of its channels and services in Russia, joining a growing number of corporations withdrawing from the country in response to its invasion of Ukraine. Fifteen of Discovery's entertainment brands, including HGTV, Animal Planet, TLC and Eurosport, are distributed through Media Alliance, a joint venture with Russia's National Media Group.

U.S. Supreme Court nixes bid to reinstate Bill Cosby's conviction

Bill Cosby avoided renewed legal jeopardy on Monday when the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear a bid by prosecutors to undo last year's ruling in Pennsylvania that overturned the 84-year-old actor and comedian's 2018 sexual assault conviction.

The justices let stand the decision by a divided Pennsylvania Supreme Court that Cosby should never have faced the charges because a previous local district attorney had publicly promised in 2005 not to prosecute him, turning away an appeal by prosecutors. The state court's ruling freed Cosby after he spent nearly three years in state prison, angering sexual assault victims and their advocates.

Italian dancer quits Bolshoi Ballet over war in Ukraine

Italian Jacopo Tissi said on Monday he was leaving his role as a principal dancer with Moscow's Bolshoi Ballet after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. "I am shocked by this situation that has come upon us from one day to the next, and quite honestly, I find myself unable to continue with my career in Moscow," Tissi wrote in a post published on Instagram.

Motor racing-F1's 'marriage' with Netflix still has more mileage

Season Four of 'Drive to Survive', the Netflix docu-series that has turbocharged Formula One for new and younger audiences, debuts on Friday with the sport still committed to the 'marriage' despite controversy and criticism. The 10 new episodes offer behind the scenes insight into the 2021 season, one of grand prix racing's most exciting and closely-fought championships.

Oscar nominees celebrate 'year like no other' ahead of ceremony

Will Smith, Kristen Stewart and other Academy Awards contenders gathered on Monday to celebrate at the annual Oscar nominees' luncheon, one of the film industry's largest gatherings since the COVID-19 pandemic limited the Hollywood awards circuit. Benedict Cumberbatch, Jessica Chastain, Steven Spielberg and Bradley Cooper also joined the crowd in a packed ballroom at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel in Los Angeles. Stars mingled with sound mixers, costume designers and other behind-the-scenes workers in contention for this year's Oscars, which will be awarded in a live ceremony on March 27.

Ed Sheeran sings, says he wants to clear his name at copyright trial

British chart-toppper Ed Sheeran sang part of his 2017 mega hit "Shape Of You" in court on Tuesday in a copyright trial over the song, and said melodies can sound similar without being copied. The chart-topper is in a legal battle with grime artist Sami Chokri, who performs as Sami Switch, and music producer Ross O'Donoghue, who argue "Shape of You" infringes "particular lines and phrases" from their 2015 song "Oh Why".

(With inputs from agencies.)