Cameron Diaz shares self-care lessons taught by husband Benji Madden

Cameron Diaz has recently opened up about the important lessons her husband Benji Madden has taught her. Cameron has been married to the rocker since January 2015.

E! News obtained quotes from Cameron's episode of Michelle Visage's 'Rule Breakers' podcast, in which she said, "He's really taught me to value myself a lot more."When asked if that was something she was "expecting," Cameron added, "I didn't, because I think that I was receiving so much validation elsewhere and in all these other ways. With our marriage, I learned how to really go all in. You know what I mean? Like, completely--nothing else comes before this."For Cameron, who welcomed daughter Raddix with Benji in December 2019, putting their marriage first comes as an easy choice. "It's not hard to do because it's the most valuable thing I have," she shared. "We both go--like, it doesn't matter. We know that no matter what we can just go and be just a family anywhere and we're fine. We don't need any of the things that we have--other than each other."

As the 'Charlie's Angels' alum put it, her other half is someone she can always lean on. "He's just a guy I can count on," Cameron continued. "He's hilarious and he's so funny. And he's the best dad ever. I could cry, he's just the best." (ANI)

