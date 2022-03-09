Left Menu

Yami Gautam Dhar wishes 'A Thursday' director on his birthday

Yami Gautam Dhar, who has been basking under the success of her recently released thriller, 'A Thursday', posted a sweet birthday wish for the film's director, Behzad Khambata, on Wednesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-03-2022 22:35 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 22:35 IST
Yami Gautam Dhar (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Yami Gautam Dhar, who has been basking under the success of her recently released thriller, 'A Thursday', posted a sweet birthday wish for the film's director, Behzad Khambata, on Wednesday. The 'Bala' actor posted a behind-the-scenes picture from the film on her Instagram story, in which she wrote, "Happy birthday, Behzaad !!!! Can't believe from that day of the shoot till here ! It's been a good one @behzu".

Behzad reposted Yami's wish and wrote a sweet reply, which read, "Thank you so much Yami. It's been an insane journey, but so worth it". Behzad made his directorial debut with the Sunny Deol starrer, 'Blank' (2019).

Meanwhile, Yami will be seen in 'Lost' and 'OMG 2'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

