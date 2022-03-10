Entertainment News Roundup: Ed Sheeran denies borrowing ideas in 'Shape of You' copyright trial; Discovery to suspend broadcasts in Russia and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

British singer Ed Sheeran denied that he simply altered other artists' music and words to pass their work off as his own as he gave evidence on Monday in a copyright trial over his 2017 chart-topping hit "Shape Of You". The award-winning singer is in a legal battle with grime artist Sami Chokri, who performs as Sami Switch, and music producer Ross O'Donoghue, who argue "Shape of You" infringes "particular lines and phrases" from their 2015 song "Oh Why".

Discovery to suspend broadcasts in Russia

Discovery Inc on Wednesday said it will suspend the broadcast of its channels and services in Russia, joining a growing number of corporations withdrawing from the country in response to its invasion of Ukraine. Fifteen of Discovery's entertainment brands, including HGTV, Animal Planet, TLC, and Eurosport, are distributed through Media Alliance, a joint venture with Russia's National Media Group.

Exclusive-Amazon to secure unconditional EU approval for $8.5 billion MGM buy - sources

Amazon is expected to win unconditional EU antitrust approval for its $8.5 billion buy of U.S. movie studio MGM, people familiar with the matter said, a move that is set to ramp up competition with streaming rivals Netflix and Disney+. Announced in May last year, the deal would also strengthen Amazon's video streaming service, drawing people to subscribe to Amazon Prime, which offers fast shipping and encourages consumers to shop more regularly.

Motor racing-F1's 'marriage' with Netflix still has more mileage

Season Four of 'Drive to Survive', the Netflix docu-series that has turbocharged Formula One for new and younger audiences, debuts on Friday with the sport still committed to the 'marriage' despite controversy and criticism. The 10 new episodes offer behind the scenes insight into the 2021 season, one of grand prix racing's most exciting and closely-fought championships.

Oscar nominees celebrate 'year like no other' ahead of ceremony

Will Smith, Kristen Stewart and other Academy Awards contenders gathered on Monday to celebrate at the annual Oscar nominees' luncheon, one of the film industry's largest gatherings since the COVID-19 pandemic limited the Hollywood awards circuit. Benedict Cumberbatch, Jessica Chastain, Steven Spielberg and Bradley Cooper also joined the crowd in a packed ballroom at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel in Los Angeles. Stars mingled with sound mixers, costume designers and other behind-the-scenes workers in contention for this year's Oscars, which will be awarded in a live ceremony on March 27.

British chart-toppper Ed Sheeran sang part of his 2017 mega hit "Shape Of You" in court on Tuesday in a copyright trial over the song, and said melodies can sound similar without being copied. The chart-topper is in a legal battle with grime artist Sami Chokri, who performs as Sami Switch, and music producer Ross O'Donoghue, who argue "Shape of You" infringes "particular lines and phrases" from their 2015 song "Oh Why".

The rocket science behind Dune's blend of the virtual and the real

You don't have to have to be a technical wizard to make it in Hollywood, but it helps - especially since the pandemic. Oscar-nominated blockbuster Dune is an outstanding example of the skills that can provide a route into the film industry for a wider range of people, when streaming has increased the appetite for content and production has become highly technical.

