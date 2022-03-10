Left Menu

Aditya Roy Kapur's 'Om: The Battle Within' to hit theatres in July

OM The Battle Within, the 36-year-old actor posted.The film will feature Dil Bechara star Sanjana Sanghi opposite Kapur.

Updated: 10-03-2022 11:48 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 11:48 IST
Actor Aditya Roy Kapur on Thursday revealed that his upcoming movie ''Om: The Battle Within'' will release in theatres on July 1.

Billed as a big-scale action feature, the film is directed by Kapil Verma and backed by Zee Studios, Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan.

Kapur, who plays the titular protagonist in the movie, took to Instagram to share the news of the film's release date as well as its official poster.

''OM! Set to explode on cinema screens worldwide on 1st July 2022. #OM: The Battle Within,'' the 36-year-old actor posted.

The film will feature ''Dil Bechara'' star Sanjana Sanghi opposite Kapur. It has a screenplay by Akshat R Saluja.

Kapur was most recently seen in filmmaker Anurag Basu's anthology movie ''Ludo''.

