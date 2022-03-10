Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut pens heartfelt note for nephew on his first day of school

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is a proud aunt as her nephew Prithvi Raj Chandel got ready for his first day of school.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2022 12:08 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 12:08 IST
Kangana Ranaut pens heartfelt note for nephew on his first day of school
Kangana Ranaut with her nephew (Image source: instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, Kangana shared adorable photos with her nephew Prithvi Raj Chandel, who is the actor's sister Rangoli Chandel's son.

The 'Queen' star captioned the post, "There was a day when was born and now he is ready for school ... all the best mere bachche." In another photo, the 'Dhaakad' actor wrote, ''As I leave for Mumbai, delighted to see him off on the first day of his school.''

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana is currently hosting the OTT reality show 'Lock Upp'. She will soon be seen in movies including 'Tejas', 'Dhaakad', 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda', 'Emergency', and 'The Incarnation: Sita'.

She is also producing the upcoming dark comedy 'Tiku Weds Sheru' under her production house, Manikarnika Films. (ANI)

