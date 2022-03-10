Left Menu

Black Panther director Coogler mistaken for bank robber

Coogler, 35, was detained by police before being released on Jan. 7 after he went to Bank of America to make a transaction, according to a report https://bit.ly/3t0A6B7 from Variety. "From we got the call, sounded like someone was trying to rob the bank," one of the officers says in the bodycam footage.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-03-2022 12:19 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 12:17 IST
Black Panther director Coogler mistaken for bank robber
Ryan Coogler (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

"Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler was briefly detained by police in Atlanta in January after he was mistaken for a bank robber, video footage released by Atlanta police on Wednesday shows. Coogler, 35, was detained by police before being released on Jan. 7 after he went to Bank of America to make a transaction, according to a report https://bit.ly/3t0A6B7 from Variety.

"From we got the call, sounded like someone was trying to rob the bank," one of the officers says in the bodycam footage. The director handed the bank teller a withdrawal slip with a note written on the back that reportedly read, "I would like to withdraw $12,000 cash from my checking account. Please do the money count somewhere else. I'd like to be discreet," the Variety report said.

The bank teller misinterpreted the situation as an attempted robbery when the transaction amount exceeded $10,000 and informed her boss, Variety reported. Bank of America did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Black Panther became the second-highest-grossing movie at box offices worldwide in 2018, heralded for its vibrant celebration of African culture and applauded as a milestone for racial diversity in Hollywood. The film was nominated for six Oscars, including best picture. It won three Academy Awards - in the best original score, best costume design, and best production design categories.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India
3
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011493 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011493 update: Here's what's new

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022