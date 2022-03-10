Henry Golding say 'Crazy Rich Asians' sequel still on

Actor Henry Golding, who played the lead role in 2018 hit drama ''Crazy Rich Asians'', says the sequel of the film is still in the works.

The sequel was announced right after the success of the original drama but there was not much movement on it in recent years.

In an interview with E! News, Golding said that a Warner Bros. sequel is still in the works. “I always bug (director Jon M. Chu) about it, and he tells him the same thing every time: They’re trying to figure out the writing. I know they’re working on it, but hopefully sooner than later,'' the actor said.

With the pandemic restrictions lifting worldwide, the actor “can’t wait to get back to Singapore” where the first installment was filmed.

Chu is set to return for the sequel, joined by screenwriter Peter Chiarelli. But Chiarelli. “Crazy Rich Asians” co-writer Adele Lim exited the sequel in 2019 over pay disputes.

''Crazy Rich Asians'', which became the first Hollywood movie with a prominent Asian cast, grossed nearly USD 240 million at the global box office. Golding played Nick Young, an eligible bachelor whose wealthy family is not happy with his engagement with fellow colleague Rachel Chu (Constance Wu).

