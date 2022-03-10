Left Menu

Tom Hanks looks unrecognizable in first look as Geppetto in live-action 'Pinocchio'

The makers of Disney Plus' highly-anticipated live-action 'Pinocchio' remake have revealed the first look of actor Tom Hanks as Geppetto. The Robert Zemeckis' live-action adaptation of 'Pinocchio' is set to premiere exclusively on the streaming service this September.

Hanks looks totally unrecognizable in the first look image which sees him with long curly grey hair and dense moustaches looking at the wooden puppet Pinocchio with a contemplative eye. Hanks is playing Geppetto, the wood-carver who builds Pinocchio and treats him as if he were his own son.

The Academy Award director's latest feature is a retelling of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy. Zemeckis penned the script for his adaptation with Chris Weitz, with the pair producing alongside Derek Hogue, Andrew Miano and Paul Weitz. Jackie Levine, Jack Rapke, Alexandra Derbyshire and Jeremy Johns served as executive producers.

Benjamin Evan Ainsworth has done the voice-over for Pinocchio, with Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Pinocchio's guide Jiminy Cricket; Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy; Keegan-Michael Key as 'Honest' John; Oscar nominee Lorraine Bracco as the new character, Sofia the Seagull; and Luke Evans as The Coachman. (ANI)

