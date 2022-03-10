Left Menu

Apple TV Plus acquires Lewis Hamilton documentary project

Apple TV plus has acquired the rights to Matt Kay's directorial documentary about the British Formula One racing legend Lewis Hamilton.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-03-2022 14:41 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 14:41 IST
Apple TV plus has acquired the rights to Matt Kay's directorial documentary about the British Formula One racing legend Lewis Hamilton. As per the Hollywood Reporter, the untitled project will offer access to Hamilton and his team, on and off the track, as well as guest interviews.

The documentary will be produced by Hamilton, Penni Thow, Box to Box Films and One Community. Richard Plepler will executive produce through his Eden Productions; Scott Budnick will also serve as executive producer. Lewis Hamilton is the first black Formula One racing driver. He currently competes in Formula One for Mercedes, having previously driven for McLaren from 2007 to 2012.

In Formula One, Hamilton has won a joint-record seven World Drivers' Championship titles (tied with Michael Schumacher) and holds the records for the most wins, pole positions, and podium finishes, among others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

