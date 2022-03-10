Left Menu

Chris Brown shows alleged texts from rape accuser in his defence

Rapper Chris Brown recently disclosed the alleged messages he had received from his alleged rape accuser, in order to clear his name from the controversy.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-03-2022 15:11 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 15:11 IST
Chris Brown shows alleged texts from rape accuser in his defence
Chris Brown (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Rapper Chris Brown recently disclosed the alleged messages he had received from his alleged rape accuser, in order to clear his name from the controversy. As per Page Six, Brown's action came after the alleged accuser's lawyers dropped her due to new information that came to light.

Attorneys Ariel Mitchell and George Vrabeck, who previously represented the alleged victim, told the outlet that they "remain 100 per cent committed to representing victims of sexual abuse or assault." However, the lawyers said the Miami Beach Police Department provided them with "information last Thursday" about their client that "precludes us from representing Jane Doe in the Chris Brown matter."

"We appreciate and are grateful for the Miami Beach PD's good work," the lawyers added. Meanwhile, Brown recently posted a series of texts and voice messages on his Instagram Stories that he claims to prove the woman continued to pursue a relationship with him despite the alleged sexual assault incident.

Brown added in a separate post on his Instagram Stories, "No more dragging me through the mud. CLEARLY YOU CAN ALL SEE THE (blue cap emoji)." He added, "Me and my team are taking legal action on this situation. You don't play with people's lives like that."

In the lawsuit, filed on January 27 in Los Angeles, Jane Doe alleged that Brown, drugged and raped her while at a party in Miami in December 2020. At that time, Brown defended himself on social media by posting a note that read, "Whenever I'm releasing music or projects, 'THEY' try to pull some real bulls-t." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
3
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India
4
Lenovo launches edge-to-cloud flexible IT infrastructure solutions for midsize bizs

Lenovo launches edge-to-cloud flexible IT infrastructure solutions for midsi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022