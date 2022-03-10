Left Menu

Stanley Tucci feels 'incredibly lucky' to be alive after beating cancer

Actor Stanley Tucci is feeling incredibly lucky after successfully fighting his battle with cancer.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-03-2022 15:13 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 15:13 IST
Stanley Tucci feels 'incredibly lucky' to be alive after beating cancer
Stanley Tucci (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Stanley Tucci is feeling incredibly lucky after successfully fighting his battle with cancer. In a recent interview with People magazine, the 'Hunger Games' star, who was diagnosed in 2017, said that he is "incredibly lucky" to be alive after his initial scan did not pick up the tumour located at the base of his tongue.

"I had a scan, but the scan missed it. And of course, when you think that there might be something wrong, you're also afraid that there is something wrong," Tucci told People magazine. He shared that eventually, a doctor located a 3-centimetre (1-inch) tumour.

"They couldn't do surgery because the tumour was so big," Tucci, who first disclosed his cancer battle in 2021, explained. "It's a miracle that it didn't metastasize. It had been in me so long," he shared with the outlet.

The 61-year-old actor underwent a 35-day radiation treatment and seven sessions of chemotherapy, which decimated his senses of taste and smell. He was also left unable to eat, so he became dependent on a feeding tube. After his treatments ended in 2018, Tucci started to regain his senses and ability to eat, which he described as "just the most exciting thing in the world" as it allowed him to explore his passion for food again.

The actor also credited his wife, Felicity Blunt, with getting him through the terrifying ordeal. Tucci and Blunt share 7-year-old son Matteo, and 3-year-old daughter Emilia.

The 'Searching for Italy' host is also a father to 22-year-old twins Nicolo and Isabel, and 20-year-old daughter Camilla, with his late wife Kate Tucci, who died after a battle of breast cancer in 2009. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
3
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India
4
Lenovo launches edge-to-cloud flexible IT infrastructure solutions for midsize bizs

Lenovo launches edge-to-cloud flexible IT infrastructure solutions for midsi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022