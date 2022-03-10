Left Menu

Shaili Singh joins Adidas for its 'Impossible is Nothing' campaign

The 18-year-old Singh made her first big mark on the international stage when she won a silver medal at the World Athletics U20 Championships last year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2022 15:35 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 15:35 IST
Teenaged long jumper Shaili Singh was on Thursday roped in by sportswear giant Adidas for its 'Impossible is Nothing' campaign, focussing completely on women.

''I am overjoyed at joining the adidas family. It fills me with pride to see my name as an adidas athlete amongst some of the most distinguished athletes,'' Singh said in a release.

''I am confident that this partnership will be the enabler in my quest to create possibilities not just for myself, but for the future of women in sport.'' The 18-year-old Singh made her first big mark on the international stage when she won a silver medal at the World Athletics U20 Championships last year. Sunil Gupta, Senior Director, Brand adidas, India, said, ''We are stoked to welcome Shaili, the youngest athlete of the 3-stripe family. She embodies our 'Impossible is Nothing' attitude. ''From a young girl who ran barefoot to winning the silver medal at the world athletic championships, she has created her own possibilities. We continue to celebrate women in sport and aim to inspire everyone to make their impossible possible, specifically the next generation of women.'' PTI ATK SSC SSC

