Left Menu

Maha: Author found in pitiable condition on roadside in Solapur

An author was found lying with bruises on hands and legs on a roadside in Maharashtras Solapur district and was later taken to a hospital, members of a local voluntary organisation said on Thursday.After some volunteers spotted him late Wednesday night near Sainik Vihar in Pandharpur town, he identified himself as M G Bhagat, a class II officer, an editor and author of some books, they said.We found him with soiled cloths and bruises on his feet and arms.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 10-03-2022 16:24 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 16:24 IST
Maha: Author found in pitiable condition on roadside in Solapur
  • Country:
  • India

An author was found lying with bruises on hands and legs on a roadside in Maharashtra's Solapur district and was later taken to a hospital, members of a local voluntary organisation said on Thursday.

After some volunteers spotted him late Wednesday night near Sainik Vihar in Pandharpur town, he identified himself as M G Bhagat, a class II officer, an editor and author of some books, they said.

''We found him with soiled cloths and bruises on his feet and arms. His condition was pitiable. When we enquired with him, he seemed educated. We understood that he had come to Pandharpur from Wardha and his belongings, including mobile phone, were stolen. Speaking in English, he asked for Rs 50 so that he could take bath,'' said Sujit Diwan, a member of the voluntary group which rescued him. According to locals, he was there for the last two to three days and some people at the Sainik Vihar Guesthouse were giving him tea and water, Doctors at the civil hospital said Bhagat was being treated in the orthopaedic section and they were also trying to get in touch with his family.

''When he was brought to the hospital, he was in a bad shape and had some infection/incision on the heel. He is a little disoriented right now and we are treating him,'' Dr Sunil Hadralmath at the hospital said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
3
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022