Maha: Author found in pitiable condition on roadside in Solapur

An author was found lying with bruises on hands and legs on a roadside in Maharashtra's Solapur district and was later taken to a hospital, members of a local voluntary organisation said on Thursday.

After some volunteers spotted him late Wednesday night near Sainik Vihar in Pandharpur town, he identified himself as M G Bhagat, a class II officer, an editor and author of some books, they said.

''We found him with soiled cloths and bruises on his feet and arms. His condition was pitiable. When we enquired with him, he seemed educated. We understood that he had come to Pandharpur from Wardha and his belongings, including mobile phone, were stolen. Speaking in English, he asked for Rs 50 so that he could take bath,'' said Sujit Diwan, a member of the voluntary group which rescued him. According to locals, he was there for the last two to three days and some people at the Sainik Vihar Guesthouse were giving him tea and water, Doctors at the civil hospital said Bhagat was being treated in the orthopaedic section and they were also trying to get in touch with his family.

''When he was brought to the hospital, he was in a bad shape and had some infection/incision on the heel. He is a little disoriented right now and we are treating him,'' Dr Sunil Hadralmath at the hospital said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)