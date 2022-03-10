Left Menu

Alia Bhatt joins Ranbir Kapoor and family at 'Sharmaji Namkeen' screening

Late actor Rishi Kapoor's family went to attend the screening of his last film -- 'Sharmaji Namkeen'.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Samara Sahni, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Bharat Sahni (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Late actor Rishi Kapoor's family went to attend the screening of his last film -- 'Sharmaji Namkeen'. Pictures of the family members from the screening have been circulating on social media, featuring Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni along with her husband Bharat Sahni and daughter Samara.

They were also joined by Ranbir's girlfriend and actor Alia Bhatt. For the unversed, Rishi had shot for most of 'Sharmaji Namkeen' with Juhi Chawla at the beginning of 2020. After his demise, the film's producers roped in actor Paresh Rawal to fill in Rishi Kapoor's shoes and complete the rest of the shoot.

'Sharmaji Namkeen' is produced by Excel Entertainment and Macguffin Pictures. The film is touted as a light-hearted coming-of-age story. The upcoming film, helmed by Hitesh Bhatia, will be out on Amazon Prime Video on March 31. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

