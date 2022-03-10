Opportunities growing for film shooting in Bengal: CM

Calling upon the film industry to explore the growing opportunities to shoot in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said several projects are taking shape in the state.

Addressing the Tele Academy award at the Netaji Indoor Stadium here to honour artists of television serials, Banerjee said the state-run academy at Baruipur in South 24 Parganas district will be a one-stop destination for makers of fictional and non-fictional programmes.

She said the refurbishment of the Milan Mela compound (a permanent fairground) in Kolkata will be completed soon and help the entertainment industry in various ways. Besides, the existing Eco Park in New Town is already being explored by the producers of various shows.

The Tele Academy at Baruipur that has come up on 10 acres of land can be more easily communicable with the completion of a flyover, Banerjee said.

''From films, serials to talent hut shows - every purpose can be met in this complex, a one-stop destination for you all.... While going for shoots outside the state, also weigh the options and facilities offered by Bengal,'' she said.

The chief minister inaugurated the administrative block of Baruipur during the function through remote control.

A self-confessed viewer of serials during her rare spare time, Banerjee lauded the role of the entertainment industry to lift people's mood when Covid-19 cases were rising.

''We know how people wait for the telecast time of several serials and shows on TV,'' she said.

