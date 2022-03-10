Left Menu

Opportunities growing for film shooting in Bengal: CM

Calling upon the film industry to explore the growing opportunities to shoot in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said several projects are taking shape in the state.Addressing the Tele Academy award at the Netaji Indoor Stadium here to honour artists of television serials, Banerjee said the state-run academy at Baruipur in South 24 Parganas district will be a one-stop destination for makers of fictional and non-fictional programmes.She said the refurbishment of the Milan Mela compound a permanent fairground in Kolkata will be completed soon and help the entertainment industry in various ways.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-03-2022 18:08 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 18:08 IST
Opportunities growing for film shooting in Bengal: CM
  • Country:
  • India

Calling upon the film industry to explore the growing opportunities to shoot in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said several projects are taking shape in the state.

Addressing the Tele Academy award at the Netaji Indoor Stadium here to honour artists of television serials, Banerjee said the state-run academy at Baruipur in South 24 Parganas district will be a one-stop destination for makers of fictional and non-fictional programmes.

She said the refurbishment of the Milan Mela compound (a permanent fairground) in Kolkata will be completed soon and help the entertainment industry in various ways. Besides, the existing Eco Park in New Town is already being explored by the producers of various shows.

The Tele Academy at Baruipur that has come up on 10 acres of land can be more easily communicable with the completion of a flyover, Banerjee said.

''From films, serials to talent hut shows - every purpose can be met in this complex, a one-stop destination for you all.... While going for shoots outside the state, also weigh the options and facilities offered by Bengal,'' she said.

The chief minister inaugurated the administrative block of Baruipur during the function through remote control.

A self-confessed viewer of serials during her rare spare time, Banerjee lauded the role of the entertainment industry to lift people's mood when Covid-19 cases were rising.

''We know how people wait for the telecast time of several serials and shows on TV,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
3
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022