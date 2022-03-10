Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Discovery to suspend broadcasts in Russia

Discovery Inc on Wednesday said it will suspend the broadcast of its channels and services in Russia, joining a growing number of corporations withdrawing from the country in response to its invasion of Ukraine. Fifteen of Discovery's entertainment brands, including HGTV, Animal Planet, TLC and Eurosport, are distributed through Media Alliance, a joint venture with Russia's National Media Group.

Black Panther director Coogler mistaken for bank robber

"Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler was briefly detained by police in Atlanta in January after he was mistaken for a bank robber, video footage released by Atlanta police on Wednesday shows. Coogler, 35, was detained by police before being released on Jan. 7 after he went to Bank of America to make a transaction, according to a report from Variety.

Exclusive-Amazon to secure unconditional EU approval for $8.5 billion MGM buy - sources

Amazon is expected to win unconditional EU antitrust approval for its $8.5 billion buy of U.S. movie studio MGM, people familiar with the matter said, a move that is set to ramp up competition with streaming rivals Netflix and Disney+. Announced in May last year, the deal would also strengthen Amazon's video streaming service, drawing people to subscribe to Amazon Prime, which offers fast shipping and encourages consumers to shop more regularly.

Motor racing-F1's 'marriage' with Netflix still has more mileage

Season Four of 'Drive to Survive', the Netflix docu-series that has turbocharged Formula One for new and younger audiences, debuts on Friday with the sport still committed to the 'marriage' despite controversy and criticism. The 10 new episodes offer behind the scenes insight into the 2021 season, one of grand prix racing's most exciting and closely-fought championships.

Pixar’s 'Turning Red' hopes to dispel taboo of discussing puberty

Pixar Studios' latest film "Turning Red" wants to break a taboo by addressing what a girl goes through during puberty, but with an analogy. Meilin Lee, voiced by Rosalie Chiang, is an overly confident student excelling in every field. But one night, she goes to bed and wakes up as a giant red panda.

Ed Sheeran sings, says he wants to clear his name at copyright trial

British chart-toppper Ed Sheeran sang part of his 2017 mega hit "Shape Of You" in court on Tuesday in a copyright trial over the song, and said melodies can sound similar without being copied. The chart-topper is in a legal battle with grime artist Sami Chokri, who performs as Sami Switch, and music producer Ross O'Donoghue, who argue "Shape of You" infringes "particular lines and phrases" from their 2015 song "Oh Why".

The rocket science behind Dune's blend of the virtual and the real

You don't have to have to be a technical wizard to make it in Hollywood, but it helps - especially since the pandemic. Oscar-nominated blockbuster Dune is an outstanding example of the skills that can provide a route into the film industry for a wider range of people, when streaming has increased the appetite for content and production has become highly technical.

