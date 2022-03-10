Left Menu

Anushka Sharma lauds Jhulan Goswami on becoming joint-highest wicket-taker in Women's World Cup history

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma congratulated India's veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami, who equalled the tally of most wickets in the ICC Women's World Cup, on Thursday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-03-2022 18:58 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 18:58 IST
Anushka Sharma lauds Jhulan Goswami on becoming joint-highest wicket-taker in Women's World Cup history
Anushka Sharma, Jhulan Goswami (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma congratulated India's veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami, who equalled the tally of most wickets in the ICC Women's World Cup, on Thursday. For the unversed, Sharma's next film 'Chakda Xpress' is inspired by Goswami's life and journey.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' actor shared a clip of the 39-year-old achieving this feat against New Zealand in the ongoing ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2022 at Hamilton. Goswami took the record-tying wicket in the last over of the innings against the White Ferns. Goswami knocked Katey Martin over. With the wicket, Goswami became the joint-highest wicket-taker in Women's World Cup history, joining Lynette Ann Fullston at the top with 39 scalps.

Anushka wrote, "Congratulations @jhulangoswami on becoming the joint-highest wicket-taker in ICC women's world cup history." 'Chakda Xpress' traces Jhulan's inspirational journey as she moves up the ladder despite the hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfil her dream of playing cricket for India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
4
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022