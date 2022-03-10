Left Menu

Zac Efron sports rugged appearance in first look from 'The Greatest Beer Run Ever'

Zac Efron's first look from his upcoming film project 'The Greatest Beer Run Ever' has been unveiled.

Zac Efron's first look from 'The Greatest Beer Run Ever' (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Zac Efron's first look from his upcoming film project 'The Greatest Beer Run Ever' has been unveiled. In Zac's new first look from the upcoming Apple Original film, the actor is seen sporting a thick moustache, a button-up plaid shirt, and a fair amount of dirt on his face and body.

According to E! News, the new movie is set to release in Fall 2022. Directed by Peter Farrelly, the dramedy starring Zac and Russell Crowe is based on the true story of John "Chickie" Donohue, who in 1968 left New York for Vietnam to track down and have a few beers with his childhood buddies who were fighting in the Army. (ANI)

