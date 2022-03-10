Left Menu

Abhishek Banerjee wraps up 'The Great Weddings of Munnes'

Actor Abhishek Banerjee has finished shooting for 'The Great Wedding of Munnes'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-03-2022 20:58 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 20:58 IST
Abhishek Banerjee (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Abhishek Banerjee has finished shooting for 'The Great Wedding of Munnes'. On Thursday, Abhishek took to Instagram and shared the update with fans.

He wrote, "It's a wrap for The Great Weddings Of Munnes.. Amazing time with some wonderful people.. Another story Another character comes to an end." Alongside the note, he shared a string of images with his cast and crew.

Directed by Sunil Subramani, the show follows the story of a middle-class man whose desperate attempts to marry the woman of his dreams translate to a series of hilarious misadventures. Actor Barkha Singh is also a part of the project. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

