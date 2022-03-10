Abhishek Banerjee wraps up 'The Great Weddings of Munnes'

Actor Abhishek Banerjee has finished shooting for 'The Great Wedding of Munnes'. On Thursday, Abhishek took to Instagram and shared the update with fans.

He wrote, "It's a wrap for The Great Weddings Of Munnes.. Amazing time with some wonderful people.. Another story Another character comes to an end." Alongside the note, he shared a string of images with his cast and crew.

Directed by Sunil Subramani, the show follows the story of a middle-class man whose desperate attempts to marry the woman of his dreams translate to a series of hilarious misadventures. Actor Barkha Singh is also a part of the project. (ANI)

