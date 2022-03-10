Left Menu

Rashmika Mandanna launches her YouTube channel

Actor Rashmika Mandanna, who enjoys over 30 million followers on Instagram, is now on YouTube as well.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-03-2022 21:39 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 21:34 IST
Rashmika Mandanna launches her YouTube channel
Rashmika Mandanna (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Rashmika Mandanna, who enjoys over 30 million followers on Instagram, is now on YouTube as well. On Thursday, she announced the launch of her YouTube channel.

Her first video on the application features Rashmika talking about her love for acting, dancing and travelling. Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Sidharth Malhotra in 'Mission Majnu', which will release on June 10 this year.

Rashmika is also a part of the upcoming film 'Goodbye', in which she will be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
4
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022