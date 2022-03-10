Rashmika Mandanna launches her YouTube channel

Actor Rashmika Mandanna, who enjoys over 30 million followers on Instagram, is now on YouTube as well. On Thursday, she announced the launch of her YouTube channel.

Her first video on the application features Rashmika talking about her love for acting, dancing and travelling. Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Sidharth Malhotra in 'Mission Majnu', which will release on June 10 this year.

Rashmika is also a part of the upcoming film 'Goodbye', in which she will be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)