Hrithik Roshan 'Fighter' to release in Sept 2023, averts box office clash with SRK's 'Pathaan'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-03-2022 22:04 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 22:04 IST
Viacom18 Studios on Thursday announced that their upcoming movie ''Fighter'', starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, will arrive in theatres on September 28, 2023.

The production banner shared the new release date of the film on their official Twitter account.

''Get ready to witness India’s first aerial action franchise, ‘FIGHTER’ in theatres on September 28, 2023. @iHrithik @deepikapadukone @AnilKapoor #SiddharthAnand @MarflixP @AndhareAjit @itsMamtaA @ramonchibb,'' the tweet read.

The Siddharth Anand-directed movie is touted as the first aerial action franchise of the country and a homage to the ''valour, sacrifice and patriotism of Indian armed forces''.

With the announcement of the film's new release date, the makers have averted a clash with Shah Rukh Khan's ''Pathaan''.

''Fighter'' was earlier scheduled to arrive in cinemas on January 26, 2023, a day before the theatrical debut of Khan's ''Pathaan''.

Incidentally, ''Pathaan'' is also being directed by Anand and feature Padukone and John Abraham opposite Khan.

Also featuring Anil Kapoor, ''Fighter'' marks the third collaboration between Anand and Roshan after two action blockbuster hits like ''Bang Bang'' (2014) and ''War'' (2019).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

