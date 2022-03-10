Left Menu

Motor racing-Verstappen says he will continue to shun Netflix

Formula One world champion Max Verstappen refused to cooperate with Netflix's popular 'Drive to Survive' docu-series last year and the Dutchman has not changed his mind for 2022. Season Four of the series debuts on Friday on the streaming service but the Red Bull driver told reporters during testing in Bahrain that the story remained the same as far as he was concerned. "I won't change my mind," said the 24-year-old.

Reuters | Manama | Updated: 10-03-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 22:34 IST
"I won't change my mind," said the 24-year-old. "I think that was already ruined after Season One. I think I'm quite a down to earth guy and I just want it to be facts and don't hype it up. "I understand of course it needs to be like that for Netflix and most people like that... it's just not my thing.

"I'll probably watch it and see how nicely over the top it is and then just continue with my life and I'll probably watch some other documentaries on Netflix." Verstappen said last year that he was snubbing the series because it was 'faked' and rivalries exaggerated for entertainment.

Drive to Survive has been credited as a big factor in fuelling the sport's growth, in the United States particularly, by appealing to younger audiences and those new to the sport. Red Bull team boss Christian Horner has taken a starring role after a 2021 season that highlighted his fierce rivalry with Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff.

Verstappen beat Mercedes' seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton to the drivers' title after a controversial final race in Abu Dhabi.

