As pandemic wanes, Kerala expects to attract more tourists

As the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic wanes, Kerala is expecting to attract tourists in large numbers by reinventing itself as a preferred destination for travellers, an official of Kerala Tourism said on Thursday.

The official said immediate focus is on domestic tourism in which Gujarat is a key market as holiday-makers from the western state have traditionally been a major contributor to Kerala tourism.

Hospitality and tourism sectors were badly affected in the last two years due to the pandemic, which triggered lockdowns.

“Tourism activities are back in full swing in the time-tested locales of the state like beaches, hill stations, backwaters and houseboats,” Kerala Tourism Director V R Krishna Teja told reporters.

“In a shift from the destination-specific approach, the whole of Kerala is reinventing itself as an ideal place for extended holidays with multiple experiences such as homestays, Drive Holidays, 'Change of Air' based wellness vacations and adventure tourism activities,'' he said.

The southern state will host a series of absorbing events like the Kerala Travel Mart in May, Champions' Boat League (CBL) in August-November and Kochi Muziris Biennale in December-March besides cultural and literary fests and adventure tourism activities to attract more travellers, Teja said.

During his visit to Ahmedabad, Teja also held a meeting with travel agents of Gujarat and discussed ways to once again boost tourism in Kerala.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)