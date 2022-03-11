Entertainment News Roundup: Black Panther director Coogler mistaken for bank robber; Investigation of rape accusation against French actor Depardieu goes on, court rules and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Black Panther director Coogler mistaken for bank robber

"Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler was briefly detained by police in Atlanta in January after he was mistaken for a bank robber, video footage released by Atlanta police on Wednesday shows. Coogler, 35, was detained by police before being released on Jan. 7 after he went to Bank of America to make a transaction, according to a report from Variety.

Investigation of rape accusation against French actor Depardieu goes on, court rules

A Paris court said on Thursday it would press ahead with an investigation into Gerard Depardieu, one of the country's most famous actors whom an actress has accused of rape. Prosecutors in 2019 dropped the investigation, citing insufficient evidence, only to pick it up again later that year after a new complaint was made to police.

Katy Perry defeats appeal in 'Dark Horse' plagiarism case

A federal appeals court on Thursday said the pop superstar Katy Perry and her team were not liable to a hip-hop artist who claimed they copied her No. 1 hit "Dark Horse" from his Christian rap song. In a 3-0 decision, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Flame, whose given name is Marcus Gray, did not deserve damages for copyright infringement over a musical pattern he said Perry, 37, borrowed from his song "Joyful Noise."

YouTube, Google Play suspend payment-based services in Russia

Alphabet Inc's YouTube and Google Play store are suspending all payment-based services in Russia, including subscriptions, as Western sanctions start to pose banking challenges in the country. Google and YouTube had recently stopped selling online advertising in Russia following similar pauses by Twitter Inc and Snap Inc after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Exclusive-Amazon to secure unconditional EU approval for $8.5 billion MGM buy - sources

Amazon is expected to win unconditional EU antitrust approval for its $8.5 billion buy of U.S. movie studio MGM, people familiar with the matter said, a move that is set to ramp up competition with streaming rivals Netflix and Disney+. Announced in May last year, the deal would also strengthen Amazon's video streaming service, drawing people to subscribe to Amazon Prime, which offers fast shipping and encourages consumers to shop more regularly.

Netflix raises prices for subscribers in UK, Ireland

Netflix Inc raised its prices for subscribers in the United Kingdom and Ireland, the streaming platform said on Thursday, in a bid to invest more in production of new shows and films. Prices for its popular standard plan in UK, which allows streaming on two devices at the same time, will rise by 2 pounds to 10.99 pounds ($14.48) every month, while customers who use the basic plan will now have to pay 6.99 pounds rather than the previous price of 5.99 pounds. The premium plan would cost as much as 15.99 pounds ($21.07) a month.

Warner Music Group says it is suspending operations in Russia

Warner Music Group said Thursday it is suspending operations in Russia, as all three major labels have issued a call for an end to the violence in Ukraine. Warner Music said it would halt investments and development of projects, promotional and marketing activities and manufacturing of all physical products. That means it will stop signing new artists or striking partnerships with producers or labels, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Pixar's 'Turning Red' hopes to dispel taboo of discussing puberty

Pixar Studios' latest film "Turning Red" wants to break a taboo by addressing what a girl goes through during puberty, but with an analogy. Meilin Lee, voiced by Rosalie Chiang, is an overly confident student excelling in every field. But one night, she goes to bed and wakes up as a giant red panda.

The rocket science behind Dune's blend of the virtual and the real

You don't have to have to be a technical wizard to make it in Hollywood, but it helps - especially since the pandemic. Oscar-nominated blockbuster Dune is an outstanding example of the skills that can provide a route into the film industry for a wider range of people, when streaming has increased the appetite for content and production has become highly technical.

Actor Jussie Smollett sentenced to probation, jail time for staging hate crime

A Chicago court on Thursday sentenced actor Jussie Smollett, one-time star of the TV drama "Empire," to 30 months probation and 150 days in jail for staging a hate crime against himself. A jury in December found Smollett, 39, guilty of five of the six felony disorderly conduct counts he faced, one for each time he was accused of lying to police.

