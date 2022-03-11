Left Menu

Alicia Vikander joins psychological horror 'Firebrand' after Michelle Williams' exit

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-03-2022 10:36 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 10:29 IST
Alicia Vikander joins psychological horror 'Firebrand' after Michelle Williams' exit
Alicia Vikander Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United States

Oscar-winner Alicia Vikander has replaced Hollywood star, Michelle Williams, in ''Firebrand'', a psychological horror tale set in the bloody English Tudor court.

The film, directed by Karim Ainouz, will focus on Queen Catherine Parr, the sixth and final wife of Henry VIII, and the only one to avoid banishment or death.

According to Deadline, Vikander will feature opposite Jude Law, who will play Henry VIII in the movie.

Ainouz, known for ''The Invisible Life of Euridice Gusmao'', will direct the film from a script by ''Killing Eve'' writers Jessica Ashworth and Henrietta Ashworth.

''Firebrand'' is told through Catherine's singular point-of-view of the psychological horror of living with a monster -- and the remarkable will to not only survive but thrive.

The movie will be produced by Brouhaha Entertainment.

Vikander, who won an Oscar for best-supporting actress for her 2015 movie ''The Danish Girl, most recently starred opposite Dev Patel in David Lowery's ''The Green Knight''. She will next feature in filmmaker Olivier Assayas' HBO limited series ''Irma Vep'' and the sequel to her 2018 action movie ''Tomb Raider''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction and more

Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Thankful Woods enters Hall of Fame: 'I didn't get here alone'; Warne's body due to be flown back to Australia and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Thankful Woods enters Hall of Fame: 'I didn't get ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022