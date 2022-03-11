RAISIN GLOBAL PROUDLY CELEBRATES ITS WOMEN EMPLOYEES THIS WOMEN'S DAY

MUMBAI, India, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Raisin Global, a brand by Parvati Fabrics Ltd, is a comfort-apparel brand powered by women for women. With women participating actively in all aspects from back-end to accounts and administration, women constitute 60% of the brand's workforce.

Mr. Vikash Pacheriwal, the Co- Founder, believes in debunking the stereotypical motto, 'It is a man's world'. He says, ''Raisin's impetus is on equality, nondiscrimination and inclusivity. We are a gender agnostic organization that believes in the strength of capability and talent.'' Raisin has mastery in everyday apparel made for every woman that is both stylish and comfortable. Their outfits are curated for the modern women keeping the ethnic ethos in mind. The brand is committed to creating an ever-evolving community whose cornerstones are care for environment and empowerment.

This women's day, Raisin Global condoned and propagated the idea that it is indeed a woman's world. The emphasis was to salute the essence of a woman, a woman who excels in her profession, a woman who lights up the room when she walks in and a woman who can balance her home, her children; her family without so much as a frown on her face. It is about realizing that it is women who lay the foundation of our society enabling others to build strong pillars. This movement is about celebrating the choices of every woman and appreciating their victories, big or small.

About Raisin Global: Raisin Global is one of the most trusted fashion brands in India. Belonging from Surat, they believe that comfort is fundamental to fashion and hence they fabricate the same with the most comfortable range of clothing which is the perfect blend of Indian culture and modern structure. Backed with over 30 years of experience, Raisin Global today marks itself as an ideal choice for today's modern woman.

To find out more visit www.raisinglobal.com PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)