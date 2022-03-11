Big Little Lies Season 3 is still not confirmed but cast members are still open for it

It's almost three years since the second season of Big Little Lies dropped its finale on HBO on July 21, 2019, but Big Little Lies Season 3 hasn't been confirmed yet. The journey of the American drama was not so smooth. The previous season of Big Little Lies faced some renewal-related hitches as well.

In the 69th ceremony of the Primetime Emmy Awards, HBO revealed that Big Little Lies Season 2 was possible but later in 2017, the debut season's first seven episodes' director Jean-Marc Vallée came out strongly against the idea of producing a second season. He told, "If we do a season two, we'll break that beautiful thing and spoil it."

Again during the release of the last installment Big Little Lies Season 2 director, Andrea Arnold lost creative control of the season, and HBO has issued a statement that there won't be Season 2.

However, later HBO disproved those claims in a statement: "There wouldn't be a season two of Big Little Lies without Andrea Arnold".

"We at HBO and the producers are extremely proud of her work. As with any television project, the executive producers work collaboratively on the series and we think the final product speaks for itself."

However, despite several difficulties, the second season was launched in 2019. So the journey of Big Little Lies Season 3 might not be as easy as fans expect. Is Big Little Lies Season 3 on the cards? There are several indications that the cast members want to work together but currently, there is no official plans for a potential third season.

While talking to TVLine, the producer David E. Kelley said, "It [certainly] couldn't be done right away. Down the road? Maybe."

According to the fashion beauty magazine Marie Claire Australia, the series' one of the lead Nicole Kidman (played as Celeste Wright) is hopeful that the series makers David E. Kelley and Liane Moriarty would come up with fresh ideas for Big Little Lies Season 3.

While Kelly has refused to reveal any details on the making of Big Little Lies Season 3, saying 'it has not progressed very far' as a result of the innumerable scheduling hurdles. "Nicole herself has about five projects backed up. Reese [Witherspoon] is equally as busy. Zoë [Kravitz] is [playing] Catwoman[in The Batman] — and that's just the beginning. All [of the actresses] are extremely busy," Kelley reveals.

"But we so love the show and the characters, so none of us have given up on the idea of bringing the band back together," Kelley further says.

But Nicole Kidman is willing to work on Big Little Lies Season 3. She said,"I would like there to be [a Season 3]. There are so many great stories to tell and I am open to all the different horizons."

"We all love each other and want to work together. We're deeply intertwined now. Whether that [camaraderie yields] a story that will be fascinating and complex and important, that's a different thing. It would need to be a story that makes our jaws drop," Kidman added.

In an interview with Jam Nation last year, Kidman was asked about the status of Big Little Lies Season 3, and the actor shared that its story is being "concocted."

"There's a story being concocted. Liane Moriarty is working on a book. Our group of women all want to do it. It's more the kernel of ideas that just need to be solidified," said Nicole Kidman.

Moreover, Shailene Woodley (played as Jane Chapman) says THR that she and her castmates are eager to shoot Big Little Lies Season 3.

"We all constantly say, 'When are we doing season three? How do we make that happen?' " Woodley says. "I'd like to say, knock on wood that it is happening. The biggest thing is everyone's schedules and getting the scripts written and just making a commitment."

Besides, the HBO programming president Casey Bloys said to TV Line, "I love this group of people – I would do anything with them."

He also said, "But the reality is, they are some of the busiest actresses working in Hollywood. We have deals with some of them — Nicole is doing her next show [The Undoing] with us. I just think it's not realistic."

The debates are still ongoing and the future of HBO's The Big Little Lies is unpredictable. So it's really hard to predict the future of Big Little Lies Season 3. We have to wait for the official renewal announcement of Big Little Lies Season 3.

