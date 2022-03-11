Left Menu

Amitabh Bachchan 'humbled' by love from audience for 'Jhund'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-03-2022 11:40 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 11:38 IST
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says he feels humbled with all the love and appreciation coming his way for his latest film ''Jhund''.

Written and directed by Nagraj Manjule, the biographical-sports drama is based on the story of Vijay Barse, who founded an NGO called Slum Soccer and how he managed to rehabilitate street kids by keeping them off drugs and crime and turning them into football players.

Released on March 4, "Jhund" received critical acclaim from critics and audiences.

On Thursday night, a Twitter user pointed out that ''Jhund'' has reportedly been rated 9.3 on IMDB.

To this, Bachchan, 79, replied, ''The ratings continue to grow... grateful to all the viewers and their love for the film.'' Another user hailed Bachchan for entertaining the audience with the film and compared him to the younger actors of the industry.

In his response, Bachchan said, "Humbled and embarrassed by the comparison... all artists are equal... please do not give comparisons.'' Replying to another Twitter user, who lauded the film's courtroom scene where Bachchan stressed on the importance of giving opportunities to slum dwellers, the actor simply said, ''I am so humbled... My love...'' "Jhund" is produced by T-Series's Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Raj Hiremath, Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni and Meenu Aroraa under the banners of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment and Aatpat.

