Tower of God Chapter 534 release date, raw scan, summary & spoilers!

The South Korean manhwa (comic and prints cartoon) Tower of God Chapter 534 is approaching its conclusion. The storyline of Chapter 534 and other upcoming chapters will be highly interesting.

Presently, we are following the journey of Bam and his friends. Bam will go on a new journey with his friend Rachel in search of the unknown. The story is expected to take a new turn in Tower of God Chapter 534.

Tower of God is written and drawn by Lee Jong-hui (Korean: 이종휘), who is also known by his pen name SIU (Slave. In. Utero). It was published in 2010 as the first story in the TalseUzer universe. It was released for free on Naver and Line Webtoon. By February 2020, Tower of God collected 4.5 billion views worldwide.

Tower of God summary

The story centers around a boy named Twenty-Fifth Bam. It is notable that in Korea 'Bam' can mean 'Night' or 'Chestnut.' The boy has spent most of his life trapped beneath a vast and mysterious tower, with only his close friend Rachel. When Rachel enters the Tower, Bam is devastated. Somehow, Bam manages to open the door to the Tower. Now, he will go any distance to see Rachel again even if it means dying. When he enters the Tower, he meets allies that will help him up the tower.

Tower of God Chapter 534 is expected to be released on March 12, 2022. The raw scans and leaks usually surface online two days before the official release. The translated chapter is likely to release on the same day of release. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

The official English translations of the manhwa will be available on Webtoon. International readers can check the availability and time zones of different countries.

Pacific Daylight Time: 9 AM

Eastern Daylight Time: Noon

Central Daylight Time: 11 AM

British Summer Time: 5 PM

In the previous chapter, Cobalt teleports Yama in front of Yasratcha and Traumerei. Yasratcha and Traumerei start discussing it but the debate got heated. Yama escapes from the cage and starts chasing Traumerei immediately. While he is about to succeed suddenly, Persues stopped him. But in the end, Yama breaks Peresus's reins. Traumerei controls Yasratcha's cat hoping it would save him. But, Yasratcha himself kills his cat. But without bothering anything, Yasratcha killed his own cat.

There could be a fight between Traumerei and Yasratcha in Tower of God Chapter 534. Let's wait for the raw scans of Tower of God Chapter 534 to be out just before its release.

You can read the released chapters on towerofgod.com's official website. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean manhwa releases.

