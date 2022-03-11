Left Menu

Anushka Sharma shares a glimpse of her intense cricket training session

Anushka Sharma has been training hard for her role of a cricketer in the upcoming film 'Chakda Xpress'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-03-2022 13:18 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 13:18 IST
Anushka Sharma shares a glimpse of her intense cricket training session
Anushka Sharma (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Anushka Sharma has been training hard for her role of a cricketer in the upcoming film 'Chakda Xpress'. On Friday, Anushka took to Instagram and shared a video from her training session.

In the clip, Anushka can be seen doing some feet exercise on the cricket training pitch. She can also be seen trying her hand at bowling and batting in the video. "Get-Sweat-Go! #ChakdaXpress #prep getting hard and intense as we are counting days," she captioned the post.

For the unversed, Anushka's film 'Chakda Xpress' is inspired by cricketer Jhulan Goswami's life and journey. The filming will be started soon under Prosit Roy's direction. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

 Global
4
Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction and more

Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022