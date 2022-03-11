Japanese filmmaker Hikari to direct Netflix dramedy 'Beef'

Japanese filmmaker Hikari has been tapped by streaming platform Netflix to direct its comedy drama series ''Beef''.

Hikari, who won the Panorama Audience Award at the 69th Berlin International Film Festival for her debut feature ''37 Seconds'', will work on the multiple episodes of ''Beef''.

According to Deadline, the series features actors Steven Yeun and Ali Wong in the lead roles. Lee Sung Jin has created the series, which features 10 half-hour episodes. He will also serve as showrunner and executive producer.

''Beef'' centres on two people who let a road rage incident burrow into their minds and slowly consume their every thought and action.

Actors David Choe, Patti Yasutake, Young Mazino and Joseph Lee round out the cast.

Hikari recently directed episodes of HBO Max series ''Tokyo Vice'', starring Ansel Elgort, Ken Watanabe and Rinko Kikuchi. She has also finished the work on her second film ''Rental Family''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)