Always wanted to do comedy, didn't see any fun in heroine roles: Shubha Khote

Veteran actor Shubha Khote credits comedy and character roles for her longevity in films, TV and theatre for over six decades.

Khote, whose passion during her school and college days was cycling and swimming, made her acting debut at the age of four with director Amiya Chakraborty's ''Seema'' (1955), which starred Nutan and Balraj Sahni.

She has also worked in films such as ''Gharana'', ''Bharoso'', ''Paying Guest'', ''Dekh Kabira Roya'', ''Ek Duuje Ke Liye'' and shows like ''Zabaan Sambhalke''.

The breakthrough performances, according to Khote in her career, have been many but some of them include ''Seema'', Tamil film director K Balachander's Hindi film ''Ek Duuje Ke Liye'' where Khote played a negative role.

"I love acting. I enjoy myself on sets and hence I continue to work. I also do a lot of theatre. So, acting has stayed with me for 66 years. I have always played character roles and never the heroine. So, that is why I think I lasted as long," the 84-year-old actor told PTI in a telephonic interview.

Khote is synonymous for playing happy-go-lucky and affable parts, a move that she said has been deliberate. The actor, who describes herself as a jovial and friendly person, said she was keen on doing comedic roles as they gave her more scope to perform.

''I always wanted to do comedy. I came with the intention of becoming a comedian and not the heroine. I was comfortable with comedy,'' Khote said.

''I feel the heroine's roles didn't have much scope to act and perform, you just sing songs and be there, unless there is an extraordinary role and subject written especially for women. For instance, Nutan did women-centric roles. So, unless there is no heroine-oriented role then there is no fun in being a heroine," she said.

At this age, Khote said she is mostly offered the role of a grandmother but picks up what she finds interesting.

Her next acting job, Colors TV show "Spy Bahu", is an interesting mix of romance and espionage, Khote said.

''I liked the concept of the show and my role," the actor said.

The show follows the journey of a spy agent named Sejal (Sana Sayyad), who sets out on a mission to uncover a suspected terrorist Yohan (Sehban Azim) but ends up falling in love with him, unaware of his true reality.

Khote will be seen as Sejal's cranky grandmother, who is good at heart but often finds faults and keeps complaining about everything.

In the show, the veteran star will be sharing screen space with her actor daughter Bhavna Balsavar, who will be seen as her daughter-in-law. The two have worked together on 1990s popular sitcom "Zabaan Sambhalke".

"It is always a pleasure to work together. When we work, we are just actors and get completely immersed into our characters and focus on giving our best," Khote said.

Produced by Ashvini Yardi's Viniyard Films, "Spy Bahu" premieres on March 14 on Colors TV channel.

