Left Menu

Raveena Tandon walks down memory lane as 'Imtihan' clocks 28 years

Actor Raveena Tandon, on Friday, went back in time and reminisced the memories she made on the sets of 'Imtihan', which also features Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Deol.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-03-2022 14:22 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 14:22 IST
Raveena Tandon walks down memory lane as 'Imtihan' clocks 28 years
Raveena Tandon (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Raveena Tandon, on Friday, went back in time and reminisced the memories she made on the sets of 'Imtihan', which also features Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Deol. Taking to Instagram, Raveena shared a string of stills from the film.

"#28yearsofimtihan the songs and the story was the backbone of the film.. fun memories and laughter," Raveena recalled while sharing the images. Released in 1994, 'Imtihan' was directed by Harry Baweja.

Raveena is now awaiting the release of 'K.G.F Chapter 2', which is scheduled to hit theatres on April 14 this year. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the sequel to 'KGF: Chapter 1' follows the story of Rocky (Yash) as he rises from poverty to become a don who rules over a gold mine. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

 Global
4
Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction and more

Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022