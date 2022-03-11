We're going to see a very powerful Darth Vader in 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' series: Hayden Christensen

The classic character of Darth Vader in the much-anticipated ''Obi-Wan Kenobi'' series will be ''very powerful'', says actor Hayden Christensen, who reprises the iconic role 17 years after the ''Star Wars'' prequel trilogy.

Christensen featured as Anakin Skywalker aka Darth Vader in ''Star Wars'' films -- "The Phantom Menace" (1999), "Attack of the Clones" (2002) and "Revenge of the Sith" (2005). In the upcoming Disney Plus series, he will be reuniting with Ewan McGregor who is also returning as the titular Jedi Master.

Even though he has ''sworn to secrecy'', Christensen shared that the upcoming portrayal of the villain will be way different from the previous versions.

''I wish I could tell you. I'm sworn to secrecy... We're going to see a very powerful Vader,'' the actor told Entertainment Weekly.

''Obi-Wan Kenobi'' series is set 10 years after the dramatic events of "Revenge of the Sith" where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

Deborah Chow has directed the show from a script penned by Joby Harold.

The series will start streaming on Disney + Hotstar from May 25. It will be available for viewers in India in five languages — English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)