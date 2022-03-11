Vegas Mall hosts #IAMWOMEN A Women’s Day Celebration to Remember

~ Celebrating the true spirit of womanhood ~ New Delhi 11th March 2022, Honouring & cherishing the women warriors that have contributed to our society with their invincible talent & efforts. Vegas mall joined hands with the biggest community of Dwarka, a community lead by women for women – “Dwarka Moms”, to host the biggest celebration of womanhood across the country - #IAMWOMEN.

Kickstarting literally, the celebration, the mall hosted a self-defence workshop with iStrike -Self Defense Program approved by SPEFL-SC, by Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE). Motivating the women audiences to game up their defence mode and be ready for any situation that comes their way.

The event aimed to empower women audiences physically and mentally, hosted a panel discussion with affluent women such as Ms. Namrata Kohli – renowned writer, author, columnist and member of ministry of council, GOI, Ms. Damini Punia official commentator for Republic Day in India, author, receipt of the CLA Global award and Ms. Meinal Chaudhry expert radiologist, co-founder Akash Hospitals, all united at #IAMWOMEN platform to discuss, inspire and amplify the importance of mental health in maintaining work life balance, with an open Q&A sessions for audiences to engage.

The mall also hosted a felicitation ceremony awarding more than 25 women warriors for doing excellent work in servicing the Dwarka community and being an impelling figure with their inspirational entrepreneurial journeys.

Evening was further decorated by a beautiful dance performance by Poulomi's Dance Academy. The audience laughed their hearts out with the laughter riot stand-up comedian Swati Sachdeva. Mall audiences also grooved, rocked and jammed to the live music by an all-Women’s Band “Womaniya” pure icing on the cake to conclude this colourful evening.

Mr. Ravinder Choudhary, Assistant Vice President, Vegas Mall added "A Woman is the power to CREATE, NURTURE & TRANSFORM!!'' When she performs, she is nothing less than the Goddess who slays, who rules, and who expresses her emotion with expressions without having to speak. Today, on the prestigious occasion of International Women's Day, we just made our mall a medium to exuberate & celebrate the successful stories of the powerful women we have in our community, we wish to continue this celebration with our continued efforts to celebrate the spirit and power of WOMANHOOD each day!"

