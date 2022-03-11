Left Menu

Ahead of her wedding, Shama Sikander gives a sneak peek into her bachelorette party

Actor Shama Sikander is all set to take a big step with her beau James Milliron.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-03-2022 16:28 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 16:28 IST
Shama Sikander (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Shama Sikander is all set to take a big step with her beau James Milliron. Before exchanging vows with James, Shama recently had a pink-themed bachelorette party with friends.

The 'Ye Meri Life Hai' actor took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of her pre-wedding bash. Shama looks pretty in a white satin robe with 'bride' written on the back. She also wore a headband which has 'bride' written on it.

"Finally getting the Bridal vibes.... What a beautiful bachelorette Thank you all my lovely bridesmaids you all made my day," she captioned one of the posts. Reportedly, Shama and James' wedding will take place in Goa on March 14. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

