Tiger Shroff starts dubbing for 'Heropanti 2'

Actor Tiger Shroff is currently busy dubbing for his film 'Heropanti 2'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-03-2022 16:45 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 16:45 IST
Tiger Shroff (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

"Heropanti 2. Almost that time again," he captioned the image. The upcoming project is a sequel to Tiger's debut film 'Heropanti', which was released in 2014. The hit film also marked Kriti Sanon's foray into Bollywood.

'Heropanti 2' will star Tiger opposite Tara Sutaria. The two have earlier featured together in 'Student of the Year 2'. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on April 29 this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

