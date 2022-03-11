Culture Ministry to organise event to mark one year of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

The Ministry of Culture is organising a cultural event on March 21 to mark the completion of one year of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, it said on Friday.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this day last year to celebrate a progressive independent India, culturally rich heritage and its achievements.

The initiative is also an ode to the freedom fighters who contributed to the freedom struggle.

The cultural celebrations marking the completion of one year of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav will be held at Central Park, Connaught Place, New Delhi and will be graced by Minister of Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy and Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi, the ministry said.

''The event will see the launch of a special edition of ‘Amar Chitra Katha’ dedicated to Women in Power (elected to the Constituent Assembly). Following this, the one-year journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav will be narrated through a multi-media presentation. A digital tribute to the martyrs -- “Digital Jyot” -- will be launched as a part of the celebrations as well. The evening will have live performances by famous poet and performer Kumar Vishwas along with artists such as Sunil Grover, Dhvani Bhanushali, Armaan Malik,'' it said.

The events and initiatives organised at various locations, both physical and virtual, have received an unprecedented response and participation from people across the nation.

The 75-week countdown to 75 years of India's independence that began on March 12, 2021 will end on August 15, 2023.

