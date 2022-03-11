Left Menu

Culture Ministry to organise event to mark one year of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2022 17:14 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 17:14 IST
Culture Ministry to organise event to mark one year of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Culture is organising a cultural event on March 21 to mark the completion of one year of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, it said on Friday.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this day last year to celebrate a progressive independent India, culturally rich heritage and its achievements.

The initiative is also an ode to the freedom fighters who contributed to the freedom struggle.

The cultural celebrations marking the completion of one year of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav will be held at Central Park, Connaught Place, New Delhi and will be graced by Minister of Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy and Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi, the ministry said.

''The event will see the launch of a special edition of ‘Amar Chitra Katha’ dedicated to Women in Power (elected to the Constituent Assembly). Following this, the one-year journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav will be narrated through a multi-media presentation. A digital tribute to the martyrs -- “Digital Jyot” -- will be launched as a part of the celebrations as well. The evening will have live performances by famous poet and performer Kumar Vishwas along with artists such as Sunil Grover, Dhvani Bhanushali, Armaan Malik,'' it said.

The events and initiatives organised at various locations, both physical and virtual, have received an unprecedented response and participation from people across the nation.

The 75-week countdown to 75 years of India's independence that began on March 12, 2021 will end on August 15, 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

 Global
4
Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction and more

Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022