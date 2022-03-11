Left Menu

Shilpa Shetty takes time off from shoot to spend time in nature

Actor Shilpa Shetty is a nature lover. No matter how busy she is, she always manages to take time off from her hectic work schedule to spend a few moments in nature.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-03-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 17:38 IST
Shilpa Shetty takes time off from shoot to spend time in nature
Shilpa Shetty (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Shilpa Shetty is a nature lover. No matter how busy she is, she always manages to take time off from her hectic work schedule to spend a few moments in nature. On Friday morning, Shilpa took to Instagram and shared a video that proves that she is a nature lover.

In the clip, she can be seen stretching her arm towards the canopy of a lush green tree. "Taking a few moments off during the day to just soak in the sunshine and feel the wind in my hair is a blessing," Shilpa captioned the post.

For the unversed, Shilpa is currently in Punjab for the shoot of her film 'Sukhee', which is being helmed by Sonal Joshi, who has earlier served as an assistant director on films like 'Dhoom 3' and 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' among others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

 Global
4
Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction and more

Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022