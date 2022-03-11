Left Menu

Adele's special 'An Audience With Adele' coming to TV

Grammy-winning singer Adele is soon going to treat her fans with a new TV concert special titled 'An Audience With Adele'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-03-2022 18:10 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 18:10 IST
Adele's special 'An Audience With Adele' coming to TV
Adele (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Grammy-winning singer Adele is soon going to treat her fans with a new TV concert special titled 'An Audience With Adele'. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the two-hour show, which will air on March 20 on NBC, will provide an intimate look at the Grammy winner's first hometown concert in five years.

In front of a star-studded crowd at the world-famous London Palladium, Adele performs a collection of her original songs. 'An Audience With Adele' will feature soulful renditions of Adele's chart-topping hits, including 'Someone Like You' and 'Hello', as well as newer songs from her recent album 30 such as 'Easy on Me'. Throughout the concert, celebrity attendees ask Adele questions about her idols and inspirations.

The concert special will be available to stream on March 21 on Peacock. A Fullwell 73 production, 'An Audience with Adele', was executive produced by Adele, Jonathan Dickins, Ben Winston and Sally Wood and originally aired in the UK in November 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

 Global
4
Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction and more

Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022