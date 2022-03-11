Adele's special 'An Audience With Adele' coming to TV

Grammy-winning singer Adele is soon going to treat her fans with a new TV concert special titled 'An Audience With Adele'. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the two-hour show, which will air on March 20 on NBC, will provide an intimate look at the Grammy winner's first hometown concert in five years.

In front of a star-studded crowd at the world-famous London Palladium, Adele performs a collection of her original songs. 'An Audience With Adele' will feature soulful renditions of Adele's chart-topping hits, including 'Someone Like You' and 'Hello', as well as newer songs from her recent album 30 such as 'Easy on Me'. Throughout the concert, celebrity attendees ask Adele questions about her idols and inspirations.

The concert special will be available to stream on March 21 on Peacock. A Fullwell 73 production, 'An Audience with Adele', was executive produced by Adele, Jonathan Dickins, Ben Winston and Sally Wood and originally aired in the UK in November 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)