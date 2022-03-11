Left Menu

Sohum Shah shares his experience of shooting for 'Maharani 2'

Actor Sohum Shah will be seen reprising the role of Bheema Bharti in 'Maharani 2'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-03-2022 19:13 IST
Sohum Shah shares his experience of shooting for 'Maharani 2'
Sohum Shah (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Sohum Shah will be seen reprising the role of Bheema Bharti in 'Maharani 2'. Talking about his experience shooting for the second season, Sohum said, "It feels amazing to be back with the entire cast and crew, especially post-pandemic. Working on the second season has relived memories of working with such a fantastic team of talented artists."

"Shooting for 'Maharani 2' almost feels like a picnic where we all are having fun together, hanging out together, making reels for social media, capturing moments and reminiscing about season 1. It's too much fun," he added. Apart from 'Maharani 2', Sohum also has Reema Kagti's 'Fallen' in his kitty. (ANI)

