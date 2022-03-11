Left Menu

Katrina Kaif starts shooting for Sriram Raghavan's 'Merry Christmas'

Katrina Kaif has been making the headlines ever since her wedding with actor Vicky Kaushal. The actor, who was recently seen in the teaser of her upcoming film, 'Tiger 3', with Salman Khan, kickstarted the shooting of the Sriram Raghavan directorial, 'Merry Christmas', on Friday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-03-2022 21:03 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 21:03 IST
Katrina Kaif starts shooting for Sriram Raghavan's 'Merry Christmas'
Katrina Kaif (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Katrina Kaif has been making the headlines ever since her wedding with actor Vicky Kaushal. The actor, who was recently seen in the teaser of her upcoming film, 'Tiger 3', with Salman Khan, kickstarted the shooting of the Sriram Raghavan directorial, 'Merry Christmas', on Friday. Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Zero' actor posted a picture from the sets of the film, which also stars Vijay Sethupathy. The picture showed a clapboard of the film, with a vinyl record player beside it.

Actor Neha Dhupia reacted to the picture and commented, "Good luck, K!" and added a heart emoji beside it. She had announced the film on Christmas Day, that is 25 December 2021, on her Instagram. Her caption read, "New Beginnings. BACK ON SET with director #sriramraghavan for Merry Christmas! I've always wanted to work with Sriram Sir, He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it's an honor to be directed by him. . Super excited to be teaming up with @actorvijaysethupathi for this one produced by @rameshtaurani & @sanjayroutraymatchbox @tips @tipsfilmsofficial @matchboxpix"

This would be the first collaboration of Katrina with 'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathy and acclaimed filmmaker Sriram Raghavan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

 Global
4
Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction and more

Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022