'Lathmaar Holi' begins in Mathura with fanfare

The famed ‘lathmaar Holi’ began with much fanfare in the temple town of Mathura on Friday. The week-long ritual, which culminates on the day of Holi, attracts a lot of tourists from across the country and elsewhere and sees a huge participation from locals, especially women. “No untoward incident has been reported owing to meticulous planning,” Navneet Singh Chahal, District Magistrate, Mathura, said.

He said that a total of 100 buses were put into service to ferry revellers to Barsana where the festival was held. The ritual is unique in that it allows women to beat men with sticks as they play with colours and sing folksongs.

