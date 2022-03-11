Left Menu

'Lathmaar Holi' begins in Mathura with fanfare

The week-long ritual, which culminates on the day of Holi, attracts a lot of tourists from across the country and elsewhere and sees a huge participation from locals, especially women. No untoward incident has been reported owing to meticulous planning, Navneet Singh Chahal, District Magistrate, Mathura, said.He said that a total of 100 buses were put into service to ferry revellers to Barsana where the festival was held.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 11-03-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 22:07 IST
'Lathmaar Holi' begins in Mathura with fanfare
  • Country:
  • India

The famed ‘lathmaar Holi’ began with much fanfare in the temple town of Mathura on Friday. The week-long ritual, which culminates on the day of Holi, attracts a lot of tourists from across the country and elsewhere and sees a huge participation from locals, especially women. “No untoward incident has been reported owing to meticulous planning,” Navneet Singh Chahal, District Magistrate, Mathura, said.

He said that a total of 100 buses were put into service to ferry revellers to Barsana where the festival was held. The ritual is unique in that it allows women to beat men with sticks as they play with colours and sing folksongs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

 Global
4
Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction and more

Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022