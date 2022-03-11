Left Menu

UK's Queen Elizabeth pulls out of Commonwealth Service

Britain's Queen Elizabeth will not attend Monday's Commonwealth Service, Buckingham Palace has said, in what was due to have been the 95-year-old's first in-person public engagement since being advised to rest by her doctors. The world's oldest and longest-reigning monarch, has been little seen in public since she spent a night in hospital last October for an unspecified ailment, and was then instructed by her medical team to rest.

The world's oldest and longest-reigning monarch, has been little seen in public since she spent a night in hospital last October for an unspecified ailment, and was then instructed by her medical team to rest. Last month, she tested positive for COVID-19 but was well enough to meet Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Windsor Castle on Monday. Apart from that, she has mainly carried out duties virtually from her Windsor Castle home.

Buckingham Palace said her son and heir Prince Charles would act for her in her place at next week's annual service for the Commonwealth of 54 nations which she heads. "After discussing the arrangements with the Royal Household, the Queen has asked The Prince of Wales to represent Her Majesty at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Monday," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

"The queen will continue with other planned engagements, including in person Audiences, in the week ahead."

