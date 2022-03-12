Left Menu

Saudi blogger Badawi out of prison after 10 years, says wife

Badawi, who set up the "Free Saudi Liberals" website, was arrested in June 2012 for offences including cyber crime and disobeying his father - a crime in Saudi Arabia. He was sentenced in 2014 to 10 years in jail, a fine of 1 million riyals ($266,567) and 1,000 lashes after prosecutors challenged an earlier sentence of seven years and 600 lashes as too lenient.

Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2022 00:22 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 00:20 IST
Saudi blogger Badawi out of prison after 10 years, says wife
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Blogger Raif Badawi is out of a Saudi prison after spending 10 years behind bars on charges of insulting Islam and cyber crime, his wife Ensaf Haidar said on Twitter on Friday.

"After 10 years in prison #Raifisfree," tweeted Haidar, who lives in Canada where she and their three children were granted political asylum. Badawi, who set up the "Free Saudi Liberals" website, was arrested in June 2012 for offences including cyber crime and disobeying his father - a crime in Saudi Arabia.

He was sentenced in 2014 to 10 years in jail, a fine of 1 million riyals ($266,567) and 1,000 lashes after prosecutors challenged an earlier sentence of seven years and 600 lashes as too lenient. His public flogging in 2015 generated a global outcry. In 2019, then U.S. Vice President Mike Pence urged Saudi Arabia to release Badawi.

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has taken a tough stance over Saudi Arabia's human rights record, which came under the spotlight after the October 2018 murder of prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the kingdom's Istanbul consulate. Washington in February 2021 released an intelligence report implicating de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Khashoggi's killing. The prince denies any involvement.

Badawi's sister, Samar Badawi, was also detained in July 2018, along with more than a dozen other activists, on suspicion of harming Saudi interests. She was released last year. ($1 = 3.7514 riyals)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial center of Changchun amid new virus outbreak, reports AP.

China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial cen...

 China
3
Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds research

Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds rese...

 United States
4
Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Security Council Meeting

Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Securi...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022