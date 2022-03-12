Netflix cancels series 'The Baby-Sitters Club'

Left Menu

Netflix has pulled the plug on family comedy-drama series The Baby-Sitters Club after just two seasons.Created by Rachel Shukert, the show was based on bestselling novels by Ann M. Martin

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-03-2022 12:42 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 12:29 IST
Netflix has pulled the plug on family comedy-drama series ''The Baby-Sitters Club'' after just two seasons.

Created by Rachel Shukert, the show was based on bestselling novels by Ann M. Martin and followed the friendship and adventures of seven friends — Kristy, Claudia, Stacey, Mary Anne, Dawn, Jessi and Mallory — as they start their own babysitting business in Stoneybrook, Connecticut.

It featured an ensemble cast of Sophie Grace as Kristy, Momona Tamada as Claudia, Shay Rudolph as Stacey, Malia Baker as Mary Anne, Xochitl Gomez (replaced by Kyndra Sanchez in season two) as Dawn, Anais Lee as Jessi and Vivian Watson as Mallory, along with Alicia Silverstone and Mark Feuerstein.

''I have wanted to be a part of the world Ann M. Martin created since I was 7 years old, and for two amazing seasons I actually got to be. It was a dream come true," Shukert, who also served as showrunner, said in a statement to Deadline.

''Although I am heartbroken not to be returning to Stoneybrook for 20 more seasons, I am so proud of the incredible show our amazing cast and crew created and the way it brought joy and comfort to so many when they needed it most,'' she added.

''The Baby-Sitters Club'' hailed from Walden Media and was executive produced by Michael De Luca alongside Lucy Kitada and Walden Media's Frank Smith, Naia Cucukov and Ben Forrer, Shukert and Lucia Aniello.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

