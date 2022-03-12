Cardi B exits Paramount's 'Assisted Living'

Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B has pulled out of a Paramount Players movie, nearly one week before the filming was set to begin. After the rapper's exit, the studio has shut down the production of the film 'Assisted Living' altogether, reported Deadline. The Hollywood studio hopes to "put the pieces back together later this year."

Cardi chose to exit the film due to overextension. The cast and crew members have reportedly been informed of the sudden change in plans. The 29-year-old rapper was set to star in 'Assisted Living' in which her character was wrongly accused of committing a crime and went into hiding at her grandmother's retirement home.

'Assisted Living' was set to be Cardi's third film. The rapper first appeared in the 2019 film 'Hustlers' alongside stars like Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Keke Palmer, Lizzo as one of several strippers working at a New York City strip club. Last year, Cardi made her debut in the 'Fast and Furious' franchise as Leysa in 'F9'.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, the rapper announced her second pregnancy with her husband and rapper Offset back in June at the BET awards and the pair welcomed their baby boy in September. (ANI)

