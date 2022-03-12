Frank Grillo to headline thriller 'Dirty'
Actor Frank Grillo has been tapped to play the lead role in production company Wonderfilms upcoming thriller movie Dirty.According to Deadline, Nick Vallelonga is directing the film from his own script.Plot details are currently under wraps. The film is currently in pre-production and the team will start the principal photography by April 11.
Actor Frank Grillo has been tapped to play the lead role in production company Wonderfilm's upcoming thriller movie ''Dirty''.
According to Deadline, Nick Vallelonga is directing the film from his own script.
Plot details are currently under wraps. Jeff Bowler and Bret Saxon are producing the project for Wonderfilm with Stien Davis and Chris Neville executive producing. Vallelonga is also producing.
“We were so thrilled that Frank loved this script as much as we did. We’ve been lucky to work with him on two pictures recently and are amazed at his talent and total commitment to his roles. ''Nick has written a gripping script and we’re looking forward to seeing Frank bring the character to life,'' Saxon and Bowler said in a joint statement. The film is currently in pre-production and the team will start the principal photography by April 11.
